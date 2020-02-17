Woman seriously injured in shooting near downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating after a woman was shot Monday near downtown.
It happened just after 2 p.m. in the 100 block of Pettigrew Street.
The woman was in serious condition, police said. She was taken to WakeMed for treatment.
There was no word on a suspect or whether the shooting was random.
Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
