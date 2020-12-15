2nd man charged in 2019 Raleigh shooting that killed 1, injured 2

Julius Lamonte Curtis (Raleigh Police Department)

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police have charged a second man in a June 2019 homicide in the 3600 block of Capital Boulevard.

Police said Monday that Julius Lamonte Curtis, 20, has been charged with murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in connection with the death of 35-year-old Dana Lee Hopkins.

Hopkins was one of three people who were shot in the incident. He died at WakeMed.

The day after the shooting, police arrested 20-year-old Taelyn Ladarius Jiggets in connection with Hopkins' death.

Jiggetts was charged with murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.
