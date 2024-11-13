Rami Malek takes no prisoners in the high-stakes espionage thriller 'The Amateur' 

Rami Malek plays a CIA decoder turned one-man army in the new spy thriller "The Amateur"
LOS ANGELES -- Rami Malek is out for blood in "The Amateur," a new espionage thriller where revenge is the ultimate mission.
In a newly released trailer, we get a glimpse of Malek's character, Charlie Heller a brilliant but introverted CIA decoder who's thrown into a nightmare when his wife is murdered in a London terrorist attack.
Taking matters into his own hands, Charlie uses his unique skills in technology and intelligence to track down those responsible for his wife's death.
The film's star-studded cast includes Laurence Fishburne, Rachel Brosnahan, Jon Bernthal, Michael Stuhlbarg and Holt McCallany.
Prepare for high-stakes espionage when "The Amateur" hits theaters nationwide April 11, 2025
