Genetic Detective shines light on Fayetteville's 'Ramsey Street Rapist'

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The "Ramsey Street Rapist" case will be profiled Tuesday night on ABC11 in the newest episode of Genetic Detective.

In 2018, Darold Wayne Bowden was arrested in connection with a series of rapes along Fayetteville's Ramsey Street. Bowden, from nearby Linden, was dubbed "The Phantom of Ramsey Street."

Police said they were able to identify Bowden through Parabon Nanolabs' Snapshot Genetic Genealogy testing.

Bowden was charged in connection with six rape investigations:
  • March 31, 2006 - Village at Carvers Falls Apartments
  • August 23, 2006 - 4400 block of Ramsey Street
  • Feb. 12, 2007 - Apartments on Bubble Creek Court
  • March 6, 2007 - Village at Carvers Falls Apartments
  • Sept. 18, 2007 - Heather Ridge Apartments
  • Jan. 26, 2008 - Apartments on Bubble Creek Court

The show's website says the main character, CeCe Moore, "uses her unique research skills to transform the face of crime-solving."

"I needed to help so these women can finally have some peace," Moore says in the preview promoting Tuesday's episode.

Fayetteville Police Department's Lieutenant John Somerindyke and former supervisor Lieutenant Kellie Berg will be interviewed as well as survivor Kobi Haschen. The episode airs at 10 p.m.

