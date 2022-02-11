Ramsey Street Rapist pleads guilty to 24 charges of rape, faces a maximum 339 months behind bars

Man accused of multiple rapes in Fayetteville pleads guilty

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina man, Darnold Bowden, has pleaded guilty to 24 charges in a string of rapes committed a decade ago, and faces a maximum 339 months behind bars.

Bowden is accused of committing six rapes from 2006 to 2008 along the Ramsey Street corridor area of Fayetteville

Investigators connected the 47-year-old to the crimes using genetic genealogy testing. He was arrested for the crimes back in 2018.

Investigators said they were able to identify Bowden using the same technology credited with cracking the Golden State Killer case.

