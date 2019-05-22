Randolph County deputy shoots, kills man holding knife

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Randolph County.

Just after midnight on Monday, deputies were called to Zelma Boulevard for a domestic assault.

The victim told responding officials that she was shaken after an incident with 46-year-old Carlos Javier Roman Santiago, WGHP reports.

When deputies came in contact with Santiago, he was carrying a knife.

A deputy then shot and killed Santiago. It is unclear what happened when the deputy first encountered Santiago.

The sheriff's office has not identified the deputy, who has been placed on administrative leave.

"We are glad that the deputy did take action and do his job," Randolph County Sheriff Gregory Seabolt told WGHP. "If not we would have had a most serious situation on hand, and I do praise him for doing his job."
