PATERSON, New Jersey -- Rapper Fetty Wap's 26-year-old brother was shot and killed in New Jersey. The rapper posted a tribute to his Instagram story on Sunday morning."Love you Twy...Really Missin you kidd but I see you brought the sun out today i'ma pour sum up for you today," he wrote.Officials say they responded to a shooting Thursday night around 9 p.m.The victim, 26-year-old Twyshon Depew, was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle after he suffered a gunshot wound. Police say he died of his injuries at 11 p.m.The investigation is active and ongoing.