Rapper Pop Smoke killed during shooting inside multi-million dollar Hollywood Hills home, sources say

LOS ANGELES -- Pop Smoke, a 20-year-old up-and-coming rapper, was killed during a shooting inside a multi-million dollar home in a prominent Hollywood Hills-area neighborhood Wednesday morning, multiple high-ranking law enforcement officials tell ABC News.

Officers said an unknown amount of suspects entered the home and shot the 20-year-old, whose real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, according to Los Angeles police.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At least one suspect wearing a black ski mask was last seen fleeing on foot. Sources told ABC News this has been deemed gang related.

Pop Smoke was recently arrested by federal prosecutors for allegedly stealing a black 2019 Rolls-Royce that he had borrowed for a music video in California.

He was one of five rappers the NYPD prevented from performing at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in New York City last October because they were "affiliated with recent acts of violence citywide."

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
