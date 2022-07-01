Flight delays, cancellations worry some travelers ahead of July 4 holiday weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Travelers are gearing up to take advantage of the holiday weekend. Raleigh-Durham International Airport expects 39,000 people to fly through the area Friday.For the entire July 4th weekend, more than 182,000 people will use the airport to get to and return from trips.But the increase in travel, and some lingering staffing problems for airlines, are causing delays and cancellations.Francis Abdullah and his family had to push back their trip to Egypt for several days. Instead of flying to Canada and then directly to Egypt, the family will have to make a pit stop in Rome.Abdullah said the hassle was "miserable," but he's still excited to take his daughters to Cairo for the first time.Another group at RDU on Friday was preparing to fly to Miami to get on a cruise ship.The group was split, with some being worried about potential travel delays and cancellations and others professing confidence that everything will work out just fine."I know we're not going to get canceled, and (if we do) it's better than driving 12 hours in the car," Kim Johnston said.