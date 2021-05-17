Travel

Daily parking rates change at RDU

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Expect different parking prices the next time you fly out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Due to continuing COVID-19 restrictions, RDU only has two parking lot options: Central Lot & Premier Lot.


The other parking lots -- Economy 3, Economy 4 and Park Express -- remain closed.
Starting May 17, the Central Lot's standard rate for one day will be $12. However, if you book online at ParkRDU.com at least 24 hours in advance, that drops to $10 per day.


Similarly, the Premiere lot (which is closest to the terminals) will run you $22 per day--with the rate dropping to $16 if you book online.
