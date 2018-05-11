RDU Police Department investigating reported sex assault of minor

The RDU Police Department is investigating the reported sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl in an airport bathroom in Terminal 2.The alleged sexual assault was reported on May 7.The teen was traveling with family to Wilmington for a graduation at UNCW. She reported that she was sexually assaulted by a man in the women's bathroom.The teen's mother told ABC11 that when the family got off on the Delta Airlines flight, a number of them went to use the bathroom, including the alleged victim."Apparently during the time she was gone - about five minutes - during the time she was in the restroom she was sexually attacked by a man that was in the women's room," the mother said. "It's been hell. It's been hell. I mean, she's really been through a traumatic experience. She's really in a bad place."The mother told ABC11 that her daughter was so scared she didn't tell her immediately. She said her daughter instead told a friend, who told a school counselor back in Brooklyn, where the family lives. The school worker then reported the incident to New York PD.NYPD called RDU Police to report the incident.In a statement, an airport authority spokesperson said: "RDU police department is taking the report very seriously and is thoroughly investigating it."The teen's mom said the girl has spoken several times with detectives in the Triangle by phoneThe case is still under active investigation.