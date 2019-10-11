90-foot tall oak tree removed from downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The City of Oaks lost one of its tallest oak trees Thursday afternoon.
People gathered in downtown Raleigh to watch the historic 90-foot tall willow oak at Nash Square be removed Thursday.
The tree has been a part of Raleigh for more than 100 years. However, city leaders said old age and disease made it necessary to cut it down.
It was so big, the tree removal crew had to cut it down limb by limb and the city had to close part of Martin Street to traffic for the entire day.
Bystanders who came to watch the project were able to take home pieces of the tree as souvenirs, as tree trimmers cut 2-inch discs for people upon request.
