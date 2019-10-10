Real Estate

90-foot tall oak tree to be removed from downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The City of Oaks is losing one of its tallest oak trees.

A 90-foot tall willow oak at Nash Square in downtown Raleigh is being removed Thursday.

The city said the tree is diseased and suffering from old age.

SEE ALSO: Some of the world's oldest trees found in Bladen County

The city believes it will take all day to remove the old tree. Martin Street is expected to be closed until 6 p.m. in order to allow the workers to safely remove the tree.
