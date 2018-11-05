An inside look at Chapel Hill's most expensive apartments

We scoured local listings in Chapel Hill via rental website Zumper to locate the city's most glamorous listings.
Read on to see the select listings currently on the market. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
703 N. Columbia St., #B
First, take in this single-family home over at 703 N. Columbia St., #B. It has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Chapel Hill is approximately $2,400/month, this spot is currently going for $3,800/month. Why so steep?
In the unit, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, closet space and ceiling fans. As ritzy as this rental might appear, pets aren't admissible.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
140 W. Franklin St., #224
Next, check out this condo over at 140 W. Franklin St., #224. It has one bedrooms and one bathroom, and it takes up 953 square feet. Whereas the average price for a one-bedroom rental in Chapel Hill is roughly $1,000/month, this place is currently listed at $2,650/month.
In the furnished unit, you can expect a walk-in closet, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, generous closet space and a balcony. The building offers assigned parking and a fitness facility. As showy as this set-up might appear, cats and dogs are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
601 W. Rosemary St., #302
Then, there's this condo over at 601 W. Rosemary St., #302. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Chapel Hill is roughly $1,296/month, this stately home is currently listed at $2,600/month. What makes it so costly?
The condo features in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, a kitchen island, generous closet space and floor-to-ceiling windows. Building amenities include garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator and concierge service. As grand as this set-up might appear, pets aren't kosher.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
