REAL ESTATE

An inside look at Chapel Hill's most expensive apartments

140 W. Franklin St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
This just in: the priciest listing in today's Chapel Hill rental market is going for $3,800/month. As absurd as it may seem, it's not the only high-end listing out there. But what top-notch amenities might one stumble across for these high prices?

We scoured local listings in Chapel Hill via rental website Zumper to locate the city's most glamorous listings.

Read on to see the select listings currently on the market. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

703 N. Columbia St., #B







First, take in this single-family home over at 703 N. Columbia St., #B. It has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Chapel Hill is approximately $2,400/month, this spot is currently going for $3,800/month. Why so steep?

In the unit, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, closet space and ceiling fans. As ritzy as this rental might appear, pets aren't admissible.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

140 W. Franklin St., #224




Next, check out this condo over at 140 W. Franklin St., #224. It has one bedrooms and one bathroom, and it takes up 953 square feet. Whereas the average price for a one-bedroom rental in Chapel Hill is roughly $1,000/month, this place is currently listed at $2,650/month.

In the furnished unit, you can expect a walk-in closet, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, generous closet space and a balcony. The building offers assigned parking and a fitness facility. As showy as this set-up might appear, cats and dogs are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

601 W. Rosemary St., #302




Then, there's this condo over at 601 W. Rosemary St., #302. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Chapel Hill is roughly $1,296/month, this stately home is currently listed at $2,600/month. What makes it so costly?

The condo features in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, a kitchen island, generous closet space and floor-to-ceiling windows. Building amenities include garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator and concierge service. As grand as this set-up might appear, pets aren't kosher.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChapel Hill
REAL ESTATE
Renting in Raleigh: What will $1,600 get you?
Wegmans grocery store coming to Wake Forest
What will $1,200 rent you in Raleigh, right now?
What will $800 rent you in Durham, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Amber Alert: Tip line set up for abducted Lumberton 13-year-old
Water levels increasing after leak capped in Chapel Hill
I-Team: How people voted illegally in 2016 and what's being done now to stop them
Cary man charged after making anti-Semitic comments at Messianic house of worship
Elon alum stars in Hamilton at DPAC
Orange County woman says Marsy's Law could have made a difference in her son's robbery
USOC moves to shut down USA Gymnastics after Nassar scandal
Construction of 6-mile Texas border wall to begin February
Show More
Police officers corral escaped pig on the loose in NJ
Durham police investigating two morning shootings
Spice Girls reunite for 2019 tour
'Don't spank your kids,' American Academy of Pediatrics advises
Lockdown lifted at Wakefield schools
More News