Everything inside shuttered Northgate Mall being auctioned

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Northgate Mall is permanently closed, but sales are continuing. Everything inside the space is being liquidated ahead of demolition and revitalization.
Wester Auction & Realty is holding a series of online auctions that begin at 6 p.m. Monday.
"If it's removable, it's sellable," said Wester Auction Chief Operating Officer John Martin.
Folks can purchase everything from floor tiles to light fixtures.
Martin couldn't even estimate how many items inside Northgate Mall have stickers for sale. He says maybe 4,000 pieces or perhaps 5,000.
It all must go. Some of the big sales include the movie theater contents and the holiday decorations.
"There's no telling how many Christmas items that they had. They actually had a train with tracks that we're going to be selling," Martin said.
Northgate is undergoing a major facelift.
It was built in 1960 and permanently closed last May.
The owner cited "extreme financial difficulties" because of the pandemic.
Northwood Investors is taking on the 55-acre property and planning for a mixed-use development with retail, office and residential space.
The company has made several large-scale international investments but locally is responsible for Carolina Square in Chapel Hill and Waverly Place in Cary.
Martin said demolition on Northgate is expected to take place in the summer and his staff is under pressure to remove items down to the electric wiring and plumbing.
"(Northwood's) goal is to try and keep everything out of the landfills," Martin said. "Repurpose everything and sell what can sell."
Wester will be holding online auctions about every 10 days through June.
