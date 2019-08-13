'It's Uber for real estate:' Wake County Realtors develop app they hope will change home-buying experience

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Wake County women said they believe they are reinventing the way we buy and sell homes.Paula Grossman and Leigh Mullins are Realtors who have developed an app. It's called Zühaus, and they bill it as Uber for real estate.If you find a house you want to see, you click on the Zühaus app and a Realtor arrives within minutes to show you the house."Society has demanded immediacy. And this is going to bring immediacy to the real estate market," Grossman told ABC11. "It's long overdue."When you open the Zühaus app you can click the "request agent" button and the closest agent will respond within minutes.The app also allows users to shop for a listed property and filter their requirements for a home by location and size."It's a simple concept," Mullins told ABC11. "It's Uber for real estate, a buyer and seller can schedule immediately on their time."