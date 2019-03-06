Cary's most deluxe real estate rentals, revealed

We scoured local listings in Cary via rental site Zumper to pinpoint the city's ritziest listings.
Read on to see the select listings currently on the market. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1008 Grogans Mill Drive
Here's a single-family home over at 1008 Grogans Mill Drive. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it takes up a sprawling 3,560 square feet. This spot is currently listed at $2,800/month.
In the house, you can expect air conditioning, a fireplace and a porch, plus a garage. Pets aren't welcome in this high-end home.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and offers limited transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
2809 Cowley Road
Next, take a look at this single-family home situated at 2809 Cowley Road. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's 2,558 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Cary is approximately $1,595/month, this rental is currently listed at $2,399/month.
Inside the house, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings and a fireplace. You'll also get garage parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Pets are welcome in this luxurious home.
Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
805 Burnaby Court
Lastly, here's this single-family home situated at 805 Burnaby Court. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it takes up 1,288 square feet. This place is currently going for $2,095/month, also significantly more than the average for a three-bedroom rental.
In the house, expect air conditioning, garage parking and plenty of storage space. Unfortunately for animal lovers, pets are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers limited transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.