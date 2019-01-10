Cary's priciest residential rentals, revealed

We examined local listings in Cary via rental site Zumper to determine the city's most luxurious listings.
Read on to see the select listings currently on the market. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
638 Mercer Grant Drive
Here's a single-family home over at 638 Mercer Grant Drive. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This stately home is going for $2,950/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island, ceiling fans, built-in storage features and a fireplace. There's also a porch, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Canine lovers, rejoice: dogs are welcome in this palatial villa.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and offers limited transit options.
Elan Hall and Bridle Boast Road
Then, here's this single-family home over at Elan Hall and Bridle Boast Road. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it encompasses 4,185 square feet. This rental is currently listed at $2,600/month. Why so expensive?
The home features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, a kitchen island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a fireplace, a deck and outdoor space. Pets are not permitted in this deluxe house.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has minimal transit options.
106 Sherwood Forest Place
Then, there's this single-family home over at 106 Sherwood Forest Place. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it takes up 1,980 square feet. This spot is currently listed at $2,195/month. What, precisely, makes it so pricey?
In the single-family home, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a dishwasher, a sun room, stainless steel appliances and generous storage space. Living in this expansive home is a human-only thing: cats and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has minimal transit options.
