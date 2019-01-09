REAL ESTATE

Durham's most expensive real estate rentals, revealed

3522 Ridge Road. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
This just in: the priciest listing in today's Durham rental market is going for $3,200/month. As absurd as it may seem, it's not the only glitzy listing out there. But just how select are the features, given these high prices?

We examined local listings in Durham via rental website Zumper to find the city's most opulent listings.

Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

3522 Ridge Road









Right off the bat, behold this single-family home located at 3522 Ridge Road. It has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 4,320 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Durham is approximately $1,695/month, this home is currently going for $3,200/month. What, precisely, makes it so high-priced?

In the unit, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a deck, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, built-in shelves, high ceilings and outdoor space. Both cats and dogs are allowed in this stately residence.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

2413 Wrightwood Ave.









Moving on, there's this single-family home located at 2413 Wrightwood Ave. It has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it takes up 2,800 square feet. This rental is currently listed at $2,750/month.

In the single-family home, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a fireplace, a deck, a sunroom, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. There's also outdoor space, a swimming pool, additional storage space and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are allowed in this luxurious residence.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2808 Devon Road (Hope Valley)







Next, here's this single-family home over at 2808 Devon Road in Hope Valley. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it encompasses 1,827 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Durham is roughly $1,450/month, this pad is currently priced at $2,000/month.

In the unit, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and outdoor space. Pets are not welcome in this deluxe home.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers limited transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineDurham
REAL ESTATE
Residents angry as Wake commissioners OK sale of Crooked Creek land
What does $1,600 rent you in Raleigh, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Raleigh, right now
Downtown Raleigh's Sir Walter Apartments gets new owner
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Body found in Durham Co. home after standoff, deputy-involved shooting
Cary video game company, creator of Fortnite gets 'F' rating from BBB
Latest models say wintry mix, rain more likely than snow this weekend
2 women accused of attack on transgender person at Raleigh bar
Durham police arrest suspect in Southpoint mall burglary
Cooper to Trump: End shutdown so NC can rebuild after Hurricane Florence
Sanford woman arrested after reportedly stabbing, killing woman at bar
Will this be the longest government shutdown?
Show More
Baby becomes hair model, thanks to luxurious locks
Mom falls for sperm donor 12 years after giving birth to his child
VIDEO: Woman with concealed carry license fatally shoots would-be robber in Chicago
Freeway sign falls on car in freak accident
Trump Transcript: President Trump's full speech on immigration
More News