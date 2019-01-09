Durham's most expensive real estate rentals, revealed

We examined local listings in Durham via rental website Zumper to find the city's most opulent listings.
Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
3522 Ridge Road
Right off the bat, behold this single-family home located at 3522 Ridge Road. It has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 4,320 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Durham is approximately $1,695/month, this home is currently going for $3,200/month. What, precisely, makes it so high-priced?
In the unit, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a deck, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, built-in shelves, high ceilings and outdoor space. Both cats and dogs are allowed in this stately residence.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options.
2413 Wrightwood Ave.
Moving on, there's this single-family home located at 2413 Wrightwood Ave. It has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it takes up 2,800 square feet. This rental is currently listed at $2,750/month.
In the single-family home, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a fireplace, a deck, a sunroom, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. There's also outdoor space, a swimming pool, additional storage space and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are allowed in this luxurious residence.
According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
2808 Devon Road (Hope Valley)
Next, here's this single-family home over at 2808 Devon Road in Hope Valley. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it encompasses 1,827 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Durham is roughly $1,450/month, this pad is currently priced at $2,000/month.
In the unit, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and outdoor space. Pets are not welcome in this deluxe home.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers limited transit options.
