Explore today's cheapest rentals in Raleigh

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
3200 Hillsborough St., (Wade)
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 3200 Hillsborough St. in Wade, is listed for $1,045 / month for its 636-square-feet of space. In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher and on-site laundry.
Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. (See the listing here.)
631 Daniels St., #B (Hillsborough)
And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 631 Daniels St. in Hillsborough, which is going for $1,100 / month. In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a large closet, ample natural light and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (Check out the listing here.)
408 East Hargett St. (South Central)
Over at 408 East Hargett St. (at E Hargett St. & S Swain St.) in South Central, there's this 553-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,170 / month. In the unit, expect air conditioning, carpeted floors, a balcony and deck, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet.
If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. (View the listing here.)
401 Oberlin Rd. (Wade)
Listed at $1,175 / month, this 687-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 401 Oberlin Rd. in Wade. The building offers a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space, an elevator and a residents lounge.
In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony and deck, garden access and a dishwasher.
Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. (Check out the complete listing here.)
2601 Noblewood Cir. ( Six Forks)
To round things out, there's this 710-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2601 Noblewood Cir. in Six Forks. It's being listed for $1,179 / month.
In the unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, garden access, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space, on-site laundry and storage space. (Here's the full listing.)
