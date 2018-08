Explore today's cheapest rentals in Raleigh

3200 Hillsborough St., (Wade)

According to rental site Zumper , median rents for a 1-bedroom in Raleigh are hovering around $1,195. But how does the low-end pricing on a Raleigh rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 3200 Hillsborough St. in Wade, is listed for $1,045 / month for its 636-square-feet of space. In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher and on-site laundry.Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. (See the listing here .)And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 631 Daniels St. in Hillsborough, which is going for $1,100 / month. In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a large closet, ample natural light and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (Check out the listing here .)Over at 408 East Hargett St. (at E Hargett St. & S Swain St.) in South Central, there's this 553-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,170 / month. In the unit, expect air conditioning, carpeted floors, a balcony and deck, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet.If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. (View the listing here .)Listed at $1,175 / month, this 687-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 401 Oberlin Rd. in Wade. The building offers a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space, an elevator and a residents lounge.In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony and deck, garden access and a dishwasher.Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. (Check out the complete listing here .)To round things out, there's this 710-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2601 Noblewood Cir. in Six Forks. It's being listed for $1,179 / month.In the unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, garden access, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space, on-site laundry and storage space. (Here's the full listing .)---