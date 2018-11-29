Goldsboro's most expensive residential rentals, revealed

We combed through local listings in Goldsboro via rental website Zumper to identify the city's most glamorous listings.
Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
105 Overbrook Road
Up first, check out this apartment situated at 105 Overbrook Road. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Goldsboro is approximately $1,200/month, this living space is currently priced at $1,700/month. What, precisely, makes it so pricey?
The home features a breakfast nook, bay windows, a spacious deck, hardwood floors, a fireplace, ceiling fans and wooden cabinetry. There's also garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and additional storage space. As opulent as this set-up might appear, pets aren't welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.
209 Maplewood Drive
Next, check out this apartment over at 209 Maplewood Drive. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Goldsboro is approximately $875/month, this pad is currently going for $1,525/month.
In the house, you can anticipate hardwood floors and carpeting, a deck, a fireplace, ceiling fans, granite countertops, a dishwasher and outdoor space. Pets too can live in this stately abode.
According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.
102 Oxford Drive
Then, there's this single-family home over at 102 Oxford Drive. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's 1,360 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Goldsboro is roughly $625/month, this place is currently going for $1,100/month. What, precisely, makes it so pricey?
In the unit, you can expect carpeting, a dishwasher, high ceilings, a fireplace, ceiling fans, a breakfast bar and generous closet space. The building has garage parking. Dwelling in this deluxe rental isn't all-inclusive: pets are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.
