Goldsboro's most expensive residential rentals, revealed

102 Oxford Drive. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Newsflash: the priciest listing in today's Goldsboro rental market is going for $1,700/month. As absurd as it may seem, it's not the only luxe listing in the city. But what amenities, room count and square footage might someone land at these elevated price points?

We combed through local listings in Goldsboro via rental website Zumper to identify the city's most glamorous listings.

Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

105 Overbrook Road









Up first, check out this apartment situated at 105 Overbrook Road. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Goldsboro is approximately $1,200/month, this living space is currently priced at $1,700/month. What, precisely, makes it so pricey?

The home features a breakfast nook, bay windows, a spacious deck, hardwood floors, a fireplace, ceiling fans and wooden cabinetry. There's also garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and additional storage space. As opulent as this set-up might appear, pets aren't welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

209 Maplewood Drive









Next, check out this apartment over at 209 Maplewood Drive. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Goldsboro is approximately $875/month, this pad is currently going for $1,525/month.

In the house, you can anticipate hardwood floors and carpeting, a deck, a fireplace, ceiling fans, granite countertops, a dishwasher and outdoor space. Pets too can live in this stately abode.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

102 Oxford Drive








Then, there's this single-family home over at 102 Oxford Drive. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's 1,360 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Goldsboro is roughly $625/month, this place is currently going for $1,100/month. What, precisely, makes it so pricey?

In the unit, you can expect carpeting, a dishwasher, high ceilings, a fireplace, ceiling fans, a breakfast bar and generous closet space. The building has garage parking. Dwelling in this deluxe rental isn't all-inclusive: pets are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
