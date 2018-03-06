REAL ESTATE

Here are today's cheapest rentals in Raleigh

2914 Ridge Rd. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Raleigh are hovering around $1,211. But how does the low-end pricing on a Raleigh rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find. Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

211 Ashe Ave.




Here's a studio apartment at 211 Ashe Ave. in Hillsborough, which, at 260 square feet, is going for $525 / month. The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry and more. In the unit, you're offered high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, and other perks (like half off the first month's rent). If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

2914 Ridge Rd




Then there's this 676-square-foot apartment with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom at 2914 Ridge Rd in Glenwood, listed at $700 / month. In the unit--the bottom floor of a private residence--you'll get a dishwasher, on-site laundry and other free internet and streaming services. Outside, you'll get a backyard patio and an assigned parking spot. Both cats and dogs are allowed, but small sizes preferred.

(See the listing here.)

1040 Wake Towne Dr, #63401-0




And here's a studio apartment at 1040 Wake Towne Dr in Six Forks, which at 680 square feet is going for $925 / month. It's in an apartment complex that includes an outdoor pool and barbecue area, game room and business center. The unit itself offers a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, laundry, ceiling fans, and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

(Check out the listing here.)

600 St Marys St.



Over at 600 St Marys St. in Hillsborough, there's this 532-square-foot studio apartment going for $1,020 / month. Lots of natural lighting, beautiful hardwood floors and cabinets, and stainless steel appliances are included in the unit (with other options renting in the same complex). Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. When it comes to building amenities, you'll get garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, and easy access to downtown and beyond.

(View the listing here.)

