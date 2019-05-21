Homeowner with squeaky floor turns to Troubleshooter for help

CAMERON, N.C. (WTVD) -- When Callie Taylor walked in her Cameron home, she heard squeaks, pops, and creaks."We have a newborn, and every time we walk in our bedroom, we have to find the spots that don't creak."Taylor's new home is only three years old, but she said the noises started shortly after moving in."A few months after moving in, we had a few random spots popping up and making loud creaky noises."Besides the pops and creaks, her kitchen floor has a tear, and this isn't the first time this has happened."This is the third time it's torn. The first time we had to get it completely replaced, then some patching. Now, it's tearing again."Under the one-year warranty, their builder did fix the issues, but now three years after living in the home, the problems are back."I just wanted it fixed because this is a newer home and in three years it shouldn't be making this much noise," Taylor said.Taylor got in touch with ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson. The Troubleshooter reached out to the builder, and despite the one-year builder warranty being up he said he would take a look at her floor since it was replaced once.Taylor said when her builder and his experts came out, they were surprised to see the problems happen again.The builder replaced Taylor's floor, and she said she couldn't be happier.The Troubleshooter takeaway is if you've moved into a new home and it's under warranty, document each repair. This way if it continues to have issues after the one-year warranty is up; it could be covered. In this case, it worked as the builder took care of Taylor's problem despite the one-year warranty being up.