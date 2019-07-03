Real Estate

Illinois house featured in 'Groundhog Day' movie for sale

WOODSTOCK, Ill. -- A craftsman home that was featured in the 1993 movie "Groundhog Day" is hitting the market, and for less than $250,000.

The house was built in 1893 but has been updated generously over the years.

It still has the entryway, porch and living room that fans of "Groundhog Day" will recognize.

Bill Murray's character, Phil Connors, took piano lessons at the home in the film.

The home, which is listed through Redfin, is 1,722 square feet and features four bedrooms, two and a half baths and a garage.
