Iconic fishing pier in Emerald Isle could be yours for $18 million

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An icon of the Crystal Coast is up for sale. For $18 million, you could own the Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier in Emerald Isle.Mike Stanley is the current owner, and the pier has been in his family for 50 years, but he said it's time for someone else to enjoy it."You work so hard to get to this point, it's just there's a time in your life where you have to stop and reflect on what you've done and what do you want to do," Stanley said. "I'd like to travel some, play with the kids. We work a lot; it's hard to do it all, and I'd like to have a Fourth of July off."Stanley's parents took over the pier when he was just a kid. It's been through countless hurricanes, getting repaired over and over again. But through it all Stanley doesn't regret a thing."It was the best decision I ever made in my life. It really was," Stanley said. "I was excited because I knew this is what I wanted to do."Stanley's loyal customers are sad to see this era end."I know the guy that (sic) owns it," Phillip Carroll said. "I know his family. It just feels like home. I've been here so long every time he sees me and the family, he's always speaking. Hate to see him--if he sells it--hate to see him go."The pier officially went on the market Tuesday. Stanley said he is confident he can sell it.