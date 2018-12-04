REAL ESTATE

Inside Apex's most expensive apartments

600 Park Summit Blvd. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Whether you're apartment hunting or not, sometimes it can be amusing to peek at a deluxe real estate listing to see what kind of houses those with money can afford. So what exactly does the top-end of Apex's rental market look like today -- and what fancy features might someone score, given these astronomical prices?

We examined local listings in Apex via rental site Zumper to determine the city's most ritzy listings.

Check out the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1008 Swandon Court








First, behold this single-family home over at 1008 Swandon Court. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 3,197 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Apex is roughly $1,768/month, this home is currently priced at $2,300/month. What makes it so pricey?

In the unit, you can expect air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a deck. There's also garage parking and outdoor space. Both cats and dogs are welcome in this opulent residence.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

315 Harwood St.








Next, here's this single-family home situated at 315 Harwood St. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it takes up 2,501 square feet. This living space is currently going for $2,150/month.

The home features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen, wooden cabinetry and a deck. You'll also find garage parking. As welcoming as this house might seem, cats and dogs are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

600 Park Summit Blvd.








Lastly, there's this located at 600 Park Summit Blvd. It has one bedrooms and one bathroom, and it takes up 723 square feet. Whereas the average price for a one-bedroom rental in Apex is about $995/month, this place is currently priced at $1,119/month. Why so costly?

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, carpeted flooring, stainless steel appliances, a built-in bar, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Pets too are welcome in this luxurious residence.According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
