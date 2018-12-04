Inside Apex's most expensive apartments

We examined local listings in Apex via rental site Zumper to determine the city's most ritzy listings.
Check out the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1008 Swandon Court
First, behold this single-family home over at 1008 Swandon Court. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 3,197 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Apex is roughly $1,768/month, this home is currently priced at $2,300/month. What makes it so pricey?
In the unit, you can expect air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a deck. There's also garage parking and outdoor space. Both cats and dogs are welcome in this opulent residence.
Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.
315 Harwood St.
Next, here's this single-family home situated at 315 Harwood St. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it takes up 2,501 square feet. This living space is currently going for $2,150/month.
The home features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen, wooden cabinetry and a deck. You'll also find garage parking. As welcoming as this house might seem, cats and dogs are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable and is somewhat bikeable.
600 Park Summit Blvd.
Lastly, there's this located at 600 Park Summit Blvd. It has one bedrooms and one bathroom, and it takes up 723 square feet. Whereas the average price for a one-bedroom rental in Apex is about $995/month, this place is currently priced at $1,119/month. Why so costly?
In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, carpeted flooring, stainless steel appliances, a built-in bar, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Pets too are welcome in this luxurious residence.According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.
