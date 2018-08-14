Inside Clayton's most expensive rentals

We took a gander at local listings in Clayton via rental site Zumper to discover the city's most extravagant listings.
Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
217 Mantle Drive
First, take a look at this single-family home situated at 217 Mantle Drive. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it's a sprawling 3,461 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Clayton is approximately $1,595/month, this stately home is currently listed at $2,350/month. Why so high-priced?
In the single-family home, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, storage space, high ceilings, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. As opulent as this rental might appear, cats and dogs aren't welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
108 Lafoy Drive
Next, there's this single-family home over at 108 Lafoy Drive. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it encompasses 2,392 square feet. This stately home is currently priced at $1,775/month. What makes it so steep?
The home features a fireplace, air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, ceiling fans, garage parking, a patio, outdoor space and extra storage space. Living in this expansive rental is a human-only thing: pets aren't permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
263 Verrazano Place
Then there's this apartment located at 263 Verrazano Place. It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and it takes up 1,750 square feet. This spot is currently listed at $1,695/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, ceiling fans, a dishwasher, a fireplace, a walk-in closet, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, in-unit laundry, garage parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Both cats and dogs are welcome in this opulent home.
According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)