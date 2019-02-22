Inside Durham's most expensive apartments

REAL ESTATE

Whether you're house hunting or not, it can occasionally be amusing to check out a deluxe real estate listing to see what life could be like if money were no object. So what exactly does the high-grade end of Durham's rental market look like today -- and just how choice are the features one might expect to find at these soaring price points?

We took a gander at local listings in Durham via rental website Zumper to locate the city's most opulent rentals.

Read on to see the premier listings currently on the market. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

107 Strangford Lane (Chancellor's Ridge)










First, feast your eyes on this single-family home situated at 107 Strangford Lane in Chancellor's Ridge. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it takes up 3,045 square feet.

Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Durham is approximately $1,650/month, this home is currently going for $2,900/month. Aside from the generous square footage, what makes it so high-priced?

In the house, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a fireplace and granite countertops. It also has a garage and outdoor space.

However, inhabiting this deluxe rental isn't all-inclusive: cats and dogs aren't allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1309 Watts St. (Trinity Park)









Next, check out this single-family home over at 1309 Watts St. in Trinity Park. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it takes up 1,319 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Durham is about $1,450/month, this living space is currently listed at $2,045/month.

Inside the home, you can expect hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The listing also promises assigned parking, outdoor space and secured entry.

Both cats and dogs are permitted in this opulent home.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1218 Clarendon St. (Walltown)









Finally, here's a single-family home located at 1218 Clarendon St. in Walltown. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's 1,428 square feet in size. This place is currently going for $1,995/month. Why the higher rent?

Inside, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The home also boasts assigned parking, outdoor space and additional storage space.

Both cats and dogs are permitted in this stately residence.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

