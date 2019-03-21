Inside Raleigh's most expensive apartments

We scoured local listings in Raleigh via rental website Zumper to pinpoint the city's most luxurious listings.
Read on to see the select listings currently on the market. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2816 Wayland Drive (Wade)
Starting things off with a statement, turn your attention to this single-family home located at 2816 Wayland Drive in Wade. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 2,500 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Raleigh is approximately $1,650/month, this stately home is currently going for $3,300/month. Why so steep?
In the furnished unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. The building has outdoor space. Inhabiting this top-of-the-line rental is a human-only thing: cats and dogs aren't permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.
200 S. Dawson St., #305 (Central)
Next, here's this condo located at 200 S. Dawson St., #305, in Central. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Raleigh is roughly $1,400/month, this place is currently priced at $3,200/month.
In the furnished unit, you can anticipate a walk-in closet. The building offers assigned parking. As stylish as this house might appear, pets are not admissible.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
510 Glenwood Ave., #401 (Hillsborough)
Finally, there's this condo located at 510 Glenwood Ave., #401, in Glenwood South. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's 1,749 square feet in size. This place is currently priced at $2,695/month. What makes it so pricey?
In the condo, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. The building boasts assigned parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Residing in this top-of-the-line home is a human-only thing: cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
