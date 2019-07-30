real estate

New SW Durham home developments get mixed reviews from local residents

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Within a 2-mile radius in southwest Durham County, there are five brand new housing developments in the works.

They include:

  • Trivium at Brier Creek (sold out)


  • Alexander Park (mid $200s)


  • Page Square (price TBA)


  • Houndswood Village ($300s)


  • Lakeshore (high $200s)


Each development is nestled into a corner of the county experiencing a tremendous amount of growth.

Residents in the area said they feel county leaders have not done enough to improve traffic and the road's infrastructure prior to approving new homes.

"(Improvements) should have been concurrent with the construction taking place," one resident said who did not want to be identified.



Trivium at Brier Creek lists their homes with a Morrisville address. However, the new development sits on the edge of Wake County within Durham County limits. Alexander Park and Page Square are adjacent to one another near the Morrisville FedEx facility off Page Road.

Houndswood Village by Mungo Homes was slated for a Spring 2019 opening, however, model homes are only nearing the end of their construction. And lastly, Lakeshore is on Lumley Road near the South Miami Boulevard intersection, is in construction.

Houndswood Village and Lakeshore both share Lumley Road.

"I just got a flat just the other day," said Nguyen Phan who lives near Lakeshore. "I hit a nail! New tires! Construction happens and I expect that all the time."

Phan also said he is grateful for the construction crews who clean up the day's mess. "It's a growing neighborhood," he added.

According to the latest figures from realtor Brett Bushnell, the median home sale price in Durham County for the year was just shy of $269,000. The five new developments are not too far from this number.

"I expect the property value to go up with the new developments," Phan said. "It's a good thing for everybody."
