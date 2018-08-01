REAL ESTATE

Raleigh mansion is the most expensive home in Wake County

The home near Falls Lake is the most expensive ever sold in Wake County. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A North Raleigh mansion became the most expensive home ever sold in Wake County.

How much? Try $5.5 million.

The 12,000-square-foot home on Morning Mountain Road near Falls Lake has four bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a pool, and fitness center.



Our news gathering partner the News and Observer wrote the home was purchased by a limited liability company that withheld the name of the buyer but listed the address of investment firm Eli Global.

The previous record was held by a home sold on Oberlin Road that went for $5 million in 2008.
