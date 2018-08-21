Raleigh's poshest residential rentals, revealed

We scoured local listings in Raleigh via rental website Zumper to discover the city's most glamorous listings.
Check out the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2640 St. Marys St. (Glenwood)
Up first, here's this single-family home over at 2640 St. Marys St. in Glenwood. It has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 5,150 square feet in size. This rental is currently priced at $4,650/month.
In the single-family home, you can anticipate hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, designer cabinetry, recessed and designer lighting, built-in shelves, a balcony and a walk-in closet. The home also offers secured entry, outdoor space and garage parking. Pets aren't permitted in this expansive rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.
1300 St. Marys St. (Five Points)
Then, take a look at this condo located at 1300 St. Marys St., #409 in Five Points. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it takes up 1,476 square feet. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Raleigh is roughly $1,295/month, this pad is currently listed at $2,895/month. What, precisely, makes it so pricey?
The building boasts assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and secured entry. In the residence, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, a breakfast island, a walk-in closet, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and a balcony. As showy as this rental might seem, pets are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
301 Fayetteville St. (Central)
Take a look at this single-family home over at 301 Fayetteville St. in Central. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 1,088 square feet in size. This place is currently going for $2,400/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, additional storage space, a residents lounge and a business center. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, a balcony, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast island and floor-to-ceiling windows. Both cats and dogs are welcome in this opulent home.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," has some bike infrastructure and is a haven for transit riders.
