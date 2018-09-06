REAL ESTATE

Renting in Durham: What will $1,000 get you?

200 Wind River Parkway. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Durham?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Durham with a budget of $1,000/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

Rosehill Avenue




Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at Rosehill Avenue. It's listed for $950/month.

The building boasts assigned parking, shared outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, ceiling fans, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a walk-in closet. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome with breed restrictions.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5800 Tattersall Drive





Here's a 721-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5800 Tattersall Drive that's going for $917/month.

The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and on-site management. Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, a patio and a fireplace. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

200 Wind River Parkway





Then, check out this 713-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 200 Wind River Parkway. It's listed for $914/month.

The building features shared outdoor space, a residents lounge, extra storage space, secured entry, a swimming pool, a fitness center, tennis courts and a business center. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast island and a balcony. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has minimal transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
