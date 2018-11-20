Renting in Durham: What will $1,100 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Durham if you don't want to spend more than $1,100/month on rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
5815 Henner Place (Penrith)
Listed at $1,100/month, this studio spot is located at 5815 Henner Place.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and storage space. In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has minimal transit options.
807 W. Trinity Ave., #219 (Warehouse District)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 807 W. Trinity Ave., #219. It's also listed at $1,100/month for its 600 square feet of space.
The building offers outdoor space and a swimming pool. In the condo, there are air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
Ellis Road and Slateworth Drive
Here's a 782-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Ellis Road and Slateworth Drive that's going for $1,045/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, central heating, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, garden access and a balcony. The building boasts garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center and storage space. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options.
