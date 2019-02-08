Renting in Durham: What will $1,400 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Durham if you're on a budget of $1,400/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
103 W. Main St., #406 (Downtown)
Listed at $1,400/month, this 550-square-foot studio abode is located at 103 W. Main St., #406.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
530 Foster St., #63454-0 (Central Park)
Next, there's this studio apartment over at 530 Foster St., #63454-0. It's listed for $1,367/month for its 576 square feet of space.
The building offers a swimming pool, a fitness center and an elevator. Apartment amenities include hardwood and carpeted floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
Erwin Road and Douglas Street (Trinity Commons)
Here's a 565-square-foot studio apartment at Erwin Road and Douglas Street that's going for $1,315/month.
The apartment features both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
