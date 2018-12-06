REAL ESTATE

Renting in Durham: What will $800 get you?

3700 Chimney Ridge Place, #7. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Durham?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Durham with a budget of $800/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

3700 Chimney Ridge Place, #7 (Woodcroft)






Listed at $800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 3700 Chimney Ridge Place, #7.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and on-site management. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, a fireplace, in-unit laundry and a porch. If you've got a dog, you'll be happy to learn that canines are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2916 Chapel Hill Road






Here's a 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2916 Chapel Hill Road that's going for $799/month.

Apartment amenities include air conditioning, in-unit laundry and a ceiling fan. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

1509 Fayetteville St.






Next, check out this studio that's located at 1509 Fayetteville St. It's listed for $755/month.

In the unit, expect in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineDurham
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in Raleigh, explored
Inside Apex's most expensive apartments
What will $600 rent you in Fayetteville, right now?
What will $900 rent you in Durham, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Snow forecast: Areas west of RDU could see 6 inches or more
Affidavit: Man who owns Raleigh mansion raided by FBI wanted wife's alleged lover deported
Fort Bragg soldier with lung cancer says medical mistake will cost him his life
Clayton music teacher accused of forcing adult student into sexual servitude
Motorized scooter companies agree to abide by Raleigh's new rules
Armed teachers? Several on state crime commission say 'absolutely not'
Cellphone could reveal motive behind triple murder, investigators say
Gov. Cooper, family host annual Holiday Open House at Executive Mansion
Show More
No. 3 overall prospect Carey Jr. chooses Duke over UNC, others
Hania Aguilar's father denied temporary visa to enter US for funeral
Girl Scout cookie manager accused of stealing $7K from troop
Man recovering from paralysis stands for first time to propose
Republicans, Democrats disagree on NC election fraud investigation
More News