Renting in Durham: What will $800 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Durham with a budget of $800/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
3700 Chimney Ridge Place, #7 (Woodcroft)
Listed at $800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 3700 Chimney Ridge Place, #7.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and on-site management. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, a fireplace, in-unit laundry and a porch. If you've got a dog, you'll be happy to learn that canines are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
2916 Chapel Hill Road
Here's a 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2916 Chapel Hill Road that's going for $799/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, in-unit laundry and a ceiling fan. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.
1509 Fayetteville St.
Next, check out this studio that's located at 1509 Fayetteville St. It's listed for $755/month.
In the unit, expect in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
