Renting in Durham: What will $800 get you?

2823 Broad St., #Apt B. | Photos: Zumper

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Durham?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Durham if you don't want to spend more than $800/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

2916 Chapel Hill Road






Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 2916 Chapel Hill Road. It's listed for $799/month for its 725 square feet of space.

In the unit, expect air conditioning, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Both cats and dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2823 Broad St., #Apt B (Stadium Heights)






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 2823 Broad St., #Apt B that's going for $750/month.

The apartment boasts hardwood floors, lots of natural light and in-unit laundry. The building is situated on a corner lot and has assigned parking. Feline companions are welcome.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

1901 Morehead Ave. (Lakewood Park)





Next, check out this 560-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 1901 Morehead Ave. It's also listed for $750/month.

Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, closet space and an updated kitchen. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)
