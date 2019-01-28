Renting in Durham: What will $800 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Durham if you've got $800/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1501 Lathrop St. (Old East Durham)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 1501 Lathrop St. It's listed for $750/month.
On-site management is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, expect hardwood and tiled flooring, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
1901 Morehead Ave. (Lakewood Park)
Here's a 560-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1901 Morehead Ave. that's also going for $750/month.
The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, central heating. Building amenities include on-site laundry and a business center. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
2206 Fitzgerald Ave.
Next, check out this studio that's located at 2206 Fitzgerald Ave. It's listed for $725/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)