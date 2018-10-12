Renting in Durham: What will $900 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Durham with a budget of $900/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
807 W. Trinity Ave., #120 (Warehouse District)
Listed at $900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 807 W. Trinity Ave., #120.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space, a swimming pool and secured entry. In the apartment, expect hardwood flooring, air conditioning and wooden cabinetry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome with additional fees.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
201 Finsbury St., #202
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo situated at 201 Finsbury St., #202. It's listed for $895/month for its 1,020 square feet of space.
The condo features a balcony, air conditioning, carpeted flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Building amenities include assigned parking and secured entry. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
600 Audubon Lake Drive, #6B33
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 600 Audubon Lake Drive, #6B33, that's going for $825/month.
Apartment amenities include a dishwasher, a fireplace, a balcony, a ceiling fan, in-unit laundry, air conditioning, central heating and carpeted flooring. The building has outdoor space. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
