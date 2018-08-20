REAL ESTATE

Renting in Fayetteville: What will $500 get you?

6434 Applecross Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Fayetteville?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Fayetteville if you're on a budget of $500/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

6450 Applecross Ave., #D




Listed at $500/month, this 628-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 6450 Applecross Ave., #D.

Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. In the apartment, you'll find air conditioning, carpeting, a walk-in closet and a patio. Pet lovers are in luck: one cat or dog is welcome, pending the owner's approval and an additional fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

629 Gable Court




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 629 Gable Court that's going for $475/month.

The apartment features carpeted flooring, air conditioning, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and a balcony. The complex boasts outdoor space. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2160 Wingate Road




Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2160 Wingate Road. It's also listed for $475/month.

Apartment amenities include in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, carpeting and wooden cabinetry. The building has outdoor space. Animals are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent.

(See the complete listing here.)

6434 Applecross Ave.



Listed at $475/month, this 620-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 6434 Applecross Ave.

The building boasts assigned parking and outdoor space. In the apartment, look for a ceiling fan, carpeting, central heating, air conditioning, a patio and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

6445 Starbrook Drive




Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 6445 Starbrook Drive. It's listed for $450/month.

The apartment offers carpeting, a walk-in closet, air conditioning and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
