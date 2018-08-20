Renting in Fayetteville: What will $500 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Fayetteville if you're on a budget of $500/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
6450 Applecross Ave., #D
Listed at $500/month, this 628-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 6450 Applecross Ave., #D.
Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. In the apartment, you'll find air conditioning, carpeting, a walk-in closet and a patio. Pet lovers are in luck: one cat or dog is welcome, pending the owner's approval and an additional fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent.
629 Gable Court
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 629 Gable Court that's going for $475/month.
The apartment features carpeted flooring, air conditioning, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and a balcony. The complex boasts outdoor space. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable.
2160 Wingate Road
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2160 Wingate Road. It's also listed for $475/month.
Apartment amenities include in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, carpeting and wooden cabinetry. The building has outdoor space. Animals are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent.
6434 Applecross Ave.
Listed at $475/month, this 620-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 6434 Applecross Ave.
The building boasts assigned parking and outdoor space. In the apartment, look for a ceiling fan, carpeting, central heating, air conditioning, a patio and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable.
6445 Starbrook Drive
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 6445 Starbrook Drive. It's listed for $450/month.
The apartment offers carpeting, a walk-in closet, air conditioning and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable.
