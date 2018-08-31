Renting in Fayetteville: What will $600 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Fayetteville if you're on a budget of $600/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1033 Appamattox Court
Listed at $600/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1033 Appamattox Court.
Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for carpeting, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, a patio and high ceilings. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. This is an apartment complex for those 55 years and older.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
6419 Rockford Drive
Next, there's this studio residence located at 6419 Rockford Drive. It's listed for $595/month.
The unit features tile floors, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher and closet space. Sorry animal lovers, neither cats nor dogs are allowed here.
Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable.
(See the complete listing here.)
1511 Fort Bragg Road
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1511 Fort Bragg Road. It's listed for $560/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, secured entry and shared outdoor space. In the unit, look for carpeting, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and spacious closets. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1517 Fort Bragg Road
Listed at $525/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1517 Fort Bragg Road.
Building amenities include garage parking, secured entry and shared outdoor space. The unit features carpeted flooring, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings and a balcony. Pets are not allowed here.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)