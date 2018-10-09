Renting in Fayetteville: What will $600 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Fayetteville if you've got a budget of $600/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
4971 Galveston Drive
Listed at $600/month, this 800-square-foot studio is located at 4971 Galveston Drive.
Building amenities include outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the bi-level unit, prospective tenants will find tile flooring, a walk-in closet, ceiling fans, white appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable.
100 Bradford Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 100 Bradford Ave. It's listed for $575/month for its 1,000 square feet of space.
Building amenities include assigned parking, on-site laundry and shared outdoor space. In the apartment, look out for hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and a pantry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable.
1511 Fort Bragg Road
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 1511 Fort Bragg Road that's going for $560/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking and outdoor space. The apartment features carpeted flooring, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Animals are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent.
979 Stewarts Creek Drive, #APT 8
Located at 979 Stewarts Creek Drive, #APT 8, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $525/month.
The building offers on-site laundry and assigned parking. Apartment amenities include carpeting, a fireplace, ceiling fans, black appliances, wooden cabinetry, a pantry and a breakfast bar. Sorry animal lovers, cats and dogs are not allowed here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable.
