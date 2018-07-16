Renting in Raleigh: What will $1,100 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Raleigh with a budget of $1,100/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
721 Georgetown Road (Five Points)
Here's this studio located at 721 Georgetown Road. It's listed for $1,100/month.
The furnished unit has granite countertops, carpeted floors, closet space and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1040 Wake Towne Drive, #63401-1 (Six Forks)
Next, check out this 775-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 1040 Wake Towne Drive, #63401-1. It's listed for $1,091/month.
In the unit, look for hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.
214 Elm St., #B (North Central)
Here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 214 Elm St., #B, that's going for $1,095/month.
The unit features hardwood floors, a stove and a balcony. The building offers on-site laundry and private parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
