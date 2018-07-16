REAL ESTATE

Renting in Raleigh: What will $1,100 get you?

1040 Wake Towne Drive. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Raleigh?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Raleigh with a budget of $1,100/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

721 Georgetown Road (Five Points)




Here's this studio located at 721 Georgetown Road. It's listed for $1,100/month.

The furnished unit has granite countertops, carpeted floors, closet space and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1040 Wake Towne Drive, #63401-1 (Six Forks)






Next, check out this 775-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 1040 Wake Towne Drive, #63401-1. It's listed for $1,091/month.

In the unit, look for hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

214 Elm St., #B (North Central)




Here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 214 Elm St., #B, that's going for $1,095/month.

The unit features hardwood floors, a stove and a balcony. The building offers on-site laundry and private parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineRaleigh
REAL ESTATE
Affordable housing on the table in Durham
Renting in Durham: What will $1,000 get you?
What does $500 rent you in Fayetteville, today?
Inside Fayetteville's most expensive apartments
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Employee shot during bank robbery in Durham, police say
Autopsy confirms 3-year-old Mariah Woods died from chloroform toxicity
UNC's Larry Fedora: The game of football is 'under attack'
Family mourning 10-year-old girl killed in I-40 crash near Garner
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Teen bitten by shark off New York island, officials confirm
Mom blames confusing cookie packaging for daughter's death
ESPYS: Jim Kelly to be honored amid cancer fight
Show More
21-year-old indicted, charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed his friend
NCSHP participating in nationwide "Best Looking Cruiser Contest"
Family feuds over $1.2 million winning lottery ticket
EEE case in Onslow County increases mosquito concerns
Starbucks store saves photoshoot for teen with cerebral palsy
More News