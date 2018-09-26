Renting in Raleigh: What will $1,100 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Raleigh if you've got $1,100/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
721 Georgetown Road (Five Points)
Here's this studio located at 721 Georgetown Road. It's listed for $1,100/month.
Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. In the furnished unit, you can anticipate carpeting, closet space, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
408 E. Hargett St. (Central)
Here's a 553-square-foot studio apartment at 408 E. Hargett St. that's going for $1,095/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Building amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1040 Wake Towne Drive, #63401-0 (Six Forks)
Located at 1040 Wake Towne Drive, #63401-0, here's a 680-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,026/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island, granite countertops and ceiling fans. The building features a swimming pool, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and a residents lounge. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)