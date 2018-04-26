REAL ESTATE

Renting in Raleigh: What will $1,200 get you?

201 Park at North Hills St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Raleigh?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Raleigh if you're on a budget of $1,200 / month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

430 Allister Drive (Six Forks)




Listed at $1,137 / month, this 722-square-foot studio apartment is located at 430 Allister Drive.

The apartment features both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances, a patio and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center, a residents lounge, storage space and outdoor space.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

201 Park at North Hills St. (Falls of Neuse)




Next, there's this apartment located at 201 Park at North Hills St. It's listed for $1,131 / month for its 601-square-feet of space.

The building features garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space, secured entry and a business center. In the apartment, there are high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

650 West North St. (Hillsborough)




Here's a 540-square-foot studio apartment at 650 West North St. (at Glenwood Avenue & W North Street) that's going for $1,114 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, a ceiling fan and granite countertops. Building amenities include outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and a residents lounge. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
