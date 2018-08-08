Renting in Raleigh: What will $1,300 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Raleigh if you don't want to spend more than $1,300/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1121 Parkridge Lane, #301 (Five Points)
First up, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 1121 Parkridge Lane, #301. It's listed for $1,275/month.
The complex has swimming pool, outdoor space and barbecue grills. In the condo, there are a fireplace, a balcony, carpeted floors and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
4011 N. Hills St. (Falls of Neuse)
Next, check out this 755-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 4011 N. Hills St. It's listed for $1,251/month.
In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, garden access, high ceilings, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. The building has a business center, a fitness center, garage parking, outdoor space, a resident's lounge, secured entry, extra storage space and a swimming pool. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.
408 E. Hargett St. (Central)
Located at 408 E. Hargett St., here's a 631-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,249/month.
The building boasts swimming pool. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
