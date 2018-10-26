REAL ESTATE

Renting in Raleigh: What will $1,600 get you?

200 S. Dawson St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Raleigh?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Raleigh if you're on a budget of $1,600/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

400 W. North St., #528 (North Central)




Listed at $1,595/month, this 928-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 400 W. North St., #528.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a fitness center, a roof deck, a swimming pool, storage space and secured entry. The apartment has in-unit laundry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

200 S. Dawson St., #208 (Central)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, two-bathroom condo over at 200 S. Dawson St., #208. It's listed for $1,550/month.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and secure entry. In the unit, there are concrete floors, a balcony, a washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

4011 Cardinal at North Hills St. (Falls of Neuse)




Finally, here's a 744-square-foot studio apartment at 4011 Cardinal at North Hills St. that's going for $1,545/month.

Apartment amenities include high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and secured entry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)
