Real Estate

Renting in Walltown: What will $1,000 get you?

1105 Lancaster St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Walltown?

According to Walk Score, this Durham neighborhood is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Walltown is currently hovering around $1,008.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,000/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

908 Onslow Street, Apt. A







Listed at $975/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 908 Onslow Street, Apt. A.

In the apartment, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

1105 Lancaster St.







Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 1105 Lancaster St. It's listed for $965/month for its 580 square feet of space.

The building features outdoor space. In the unit, there is both air conditioning and central heating along with in-unit laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

1214 Broad St.








Here's a 507-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1214 Broad St. that's going for $915/month.

In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. The building has assigned parking. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

---

