STICKER SHOCK: Most expensive home in San Francisco up for sale

SAN FRANCISCO -- We all know housing prices are high in the Bay Area-- but if you're in the market to buy a pricey home we've got a doozy for you.

A home at 950 Lombard Street is the most expensive one on the market in San Francisco right now. It's going for a mere $40.5 million. That's down from its initial price of $45 million last year.

The median home price in San Francisco is currently $1.3 million.

The home has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The entire hillside was excavated to build this 9,500 square foot home.

Here are some other features in the house:

  • Cantilevered swimming pool with UV filtration

  • Two story art gallery/sport court/concert hall

  • Wine wall

  • Glass elevator to all levels

  • Expansive garden irrigated by rainwater collected from the rooftops and decks. Smart drip irrigation.

  • 12,000 gallon rain harvesting tank/cistern to irrigate your garden

  • Wellness center with massage room steam and sauna with a view spa/hot tub

  • Zehnder air filtration system Merv 13 filter for allergens and pollutants

  • Vents underneath sink cabinet to purify the air where most people get cleaning supplies

  • Bedroom level air condition

  • Tensui water filtration to all in house spigots

  • PRE-Certifified LEED Platinum

  • Savant Pro to control your home from anywhere in the world

  • Lutron lighting

  • Art Gallery humidity controlled


