The cheapest apartment rentals in Durham, explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1011 Morreene Road, #10
Listed at $750/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space, located at 1011 Morreene Road, #10, is 24.6 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in Durham, which is currently estimated at around $995/month.
In the unit, expect hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
2823 Broad St., #Apt A
Then there's this dwelling with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2823 Broad St., #Apt A, in Stadium Heights, also listed at $750/month.
The building features assigned parking. In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, along with hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
32 Dansey Circle
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 32 Dansey Circle, which, with 650 square feet, is going for $805/month.
In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. The building offers additional storage space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
Rome and Wilkerson avenues
Over at Rome and Wilkerson avenues, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom space, going for $850/month.
In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, a dishwashhardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
5800 Tattersall Drive
Listed at $854/month, this 721-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 5800 Tattersall Drive.
The building features garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, a balcony and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
